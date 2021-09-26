Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.40% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLI stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

