Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Holdings Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.40% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after buying an additional 2,077,798 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $13,551,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 282,078 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 179,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HOLI opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

