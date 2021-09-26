Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

