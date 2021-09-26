SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Position Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 162,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKM opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

