Kwikswap Protocol Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 68.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 789.8% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

