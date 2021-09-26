Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,140 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after acquiring an additional 518,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

NYSE LVS opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

