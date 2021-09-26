Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Hasbro worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.