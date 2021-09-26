Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 454.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,303 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

MDLZ opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

