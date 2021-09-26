Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $160.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.