B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $303,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,439.2% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,880,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,952.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,848.00 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,930.39.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

