Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Position Increased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.41% of Select Interior Concepts worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 181.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $373.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIC shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

