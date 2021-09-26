Quilter Plc Makes New Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after buying an additional 2,164,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 722,316 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after acquiring an additional 434,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

