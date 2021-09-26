Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

