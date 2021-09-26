Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

ZTS stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.