Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.