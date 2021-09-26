Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 3,691 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW opened at $490.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.89 and its 200 day moving average is $379.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

