Quilter Plc Sells 121 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $361.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.10. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

