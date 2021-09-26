Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,325,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,657,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 21.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 954,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

