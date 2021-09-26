Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $51.61

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.61.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

