Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Target Price at $59.29

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

GMS stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. GMS has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,247 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 255,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,234,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

