AXIS Token Hits Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. AXIS Token has a market cap of $9.15 million and $186,986.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00132006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042970 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

