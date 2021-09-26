ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0790 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $810.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,261.11 or 0.99987451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00089770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00050191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006494 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002342 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.