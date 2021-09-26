Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Holdings Decreased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $10,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

