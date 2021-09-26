Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 177,641 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $52,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE TSM opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

