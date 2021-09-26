Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189,281 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.96% of Thor Industries worth $60,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.