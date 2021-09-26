Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,993 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $86,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.