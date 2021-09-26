Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Schlumberger worth $95,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

