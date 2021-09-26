Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in The Kroger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $39.98 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

