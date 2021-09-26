Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of News worth $112,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of News by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of News by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.37 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

