Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $629.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.02 and a 200 day moving average of $509.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

