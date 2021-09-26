Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $32,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of TT opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.