Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,635,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,649,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000.

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

