Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,899 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $34,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

