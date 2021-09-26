American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,628 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of American International Group worth $37,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

AIG opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.