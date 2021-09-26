Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,540 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Paychex worth $44,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,993,000 after purchasing an additional 334,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.32 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

