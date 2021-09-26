Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $36,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after buying an additional 114,878 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after buying an additional 112,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,412,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SITE opened at $207.98 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $212.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

