Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases Shares of 2,500 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

MU opened at $74.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

