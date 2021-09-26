Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

