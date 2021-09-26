Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 38,864 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,864 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

