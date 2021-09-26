Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 785.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,185 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.11 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,148 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

