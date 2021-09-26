Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $367,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after buying an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,323,000 after buying an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after buying an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $120,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,999 shares of company stock worth $7,201,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.