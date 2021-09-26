Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1038 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BK opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
