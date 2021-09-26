Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1038 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BK opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.