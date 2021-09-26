Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

DLTR stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

