BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

