Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.61 million and a P/E ratio of 13.87.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$210.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,260.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

