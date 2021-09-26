Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.
TSE ET opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.53. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$11.04 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.