Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

TSE ET opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.53. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$11.04 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,200. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $78,571 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

