Analysts Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT at $20.94

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91,671.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 311,070 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after acquiring an additional 254,935 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.