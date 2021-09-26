Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

