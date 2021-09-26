Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $147.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 52.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allegion by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Allegion by 437.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $137.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

