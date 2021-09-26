Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lifted by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 79,575.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

